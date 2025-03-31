Revised investment, turnover criteria from Apr 1 to help MSMEs scale up, boost job creation:Experts

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The revised investment and turnover criteria for micro, small and medium enterprises, effective from Tuesday this week, is expected to offer greater opportunities for growth and expansion, resulting in increased job creation, according to experts.

The government has notified significant revisions to the turnover and investment criteria for classifying MSMEs, which will come into effect from April 1.

Under the revised criteria, the investment and turnover limits for classification of all MSMEs will be enhanced to 2.5 and 2 times, respectively.

"The revised and increased eligibility should enable those MSMEs who have had good growth to grow further by giving them increased headroom to continue to grow. It should be especially beneficial for new micro enterprises as they can scale up with the various fiscal incentives available, especially with regard to access to finance," Ashok Saigal, Co-Chairman of CII National MSME Council, told PTI.

He further said the growth of MSMEs is expected to boost employment creation.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with investments up to ₹2.5 crore will now be classified as micro enterprises, from the previous threshold of ₹1 crore. The turnover limit has been revised from ₹5 crore to ₹10 crore.

Units with investments up to ₹25 crore will be classified as small enterprises, from the earlier ₹10 crore. The turnover limit for such enterprises has been doubled from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore.

MSMEs with investments up to ₹125 crore will now be classified as medium enterprises, from the earlier limit of ₹50 crore. For medium enterprises, the turnover limit has been doubled to ₹500 crore.

During her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced new classification criteria for MSMEs.