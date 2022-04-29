‘Revision in GST a medium-term aim’

Singh’s support for a gradual calibration of the GST rate structure is significant as some of India’s economic parameters have thrown up a challenge to raising rates. Inflation touched 6.95% in March, posing a threat to growth and forcing RBI to lower its growth forecast for FY23 to 7.2% from 7.8% earlier. Meanwhile, consumer demand is still to take off significantly. The central bank flagged earlier this month that private final consumption expenditure in FY22 was just 1.6% over the pre-pandemic level of FY20. Against this backdrop, policymakers may find it hard to justify higher taxes on consumption, which may end up hurting consumer sentiment. Also, due to a host of administrative efficiency building measures and economic recovery, GST receipts have already hit an all-time high of ₹1.42 trillion in March, easing some of the fiscal concerns of states.