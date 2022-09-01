Revival, low base fuel 13.5% Q1 GDP growth

The difference between the real and nominal GDP widened significantly by over 13 percentage points due to a spike in inflation during the quarter. Nominal GDP stood at 26.7% in the first quarter of FY22. It is likely to support the fiscal deficit ratio during the year, which is budgeted at 6.4% of GDP for the current fiscal. Services sector recovery was led by trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to the broadcasting segment, which posted a 34.3% growth during the quarter on the back of revival in contact-intensive services after the receding of covid-19 wave and withdrawal of the lockdowns in the states. However, it is still 15% lower than the first quarter of FY20. The financial services and real estate segment grew 9.2% during the quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}