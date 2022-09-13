Rice shipments stuck after govt imposes export duty

“Contracts are given months back so a sudden ban has created a lot of problems because the notification gave a six-day transition period which is too short. About 700,000-1 million tonnes of rice are stuck in transit. Broken rice is about $380 per tonne and other varieties are about $450 a tonne. The situation is grave at the moment. The order also said that those consignments that have been allotted rotation number or those that were handed over to the customs will be allowed to move out but that is not happening They are stopping consignments that should not be stopped," Vinod Kaul, senior executive director, All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA), said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}