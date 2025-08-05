India's prosperity map: Gujarat leads, Madhya Pradesh surges, Bihar lags
The north-south divide is a common topic in India, but a closer look at per capita income data reveals a more nuanced economic landscape. The data shows significant variation across states, offering a new perspective on economic performance beyond regional stereotypes.
Last month, when Union junior finance minister Pankaj Chaudhary shared state-wise data on per capita incomes in Parliament, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu attributed their high numbers to their good governance.
The data for 2024-25 is available only for 16 out of 28 states. But the 2023-24 data, which is available for all states, too, shows these two southern states among India’s most prosperous. However, it is Gujarat that takes the cake among the large states.