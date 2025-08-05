India's prosperity map: Gujarat leads, Madhya Pradesh surges, Bihar lags

The data for 2024-25 is available only for 16 out of 28 states. But the 2023-24 data, which is available for all states, too, shows these two southern states among India’s most prosperous. However, it is Gujarat that takes the cake among the large states.

The data for 2024-25 is available only for 16 out of 28 states. But the 2023-24 data, which is available for all states, too, shows these two southern states among India’s most prosperous. However, it is Gujarat that takes the cake among the large states.

Gujarat’s per capita net state domestic product (NSDP)—a rough indicator for average income earned per person—was ₹1.96 lakh in 2023-24. It was followed by Karnataka at ₹1.92 lakh, Haryana at ₹1.83 lakh, and Tamil Nadu at ₹1.80 lakh.

(These figures are at 2011-12 prices, which means they shouldn’t be compared against the current level of prices and incomes. Using such constant prices helps assess actual growth in incomes over time. For comparison, India’s overall per capita income in 2023-24 was ₹1.09 lakh at 2011-12 prices, but ₹1.89 lakh at FY24’s prices.)

The overall picture for India reveals a more prosperous West and South, with some states in the North, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, also doing relatively well.

Robust performance of industrial, services, and information technology sectors helped southern and western states maintain their economic dominance, while the agriculture sector helped states like Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh remain among the poorest states even decades after they earned the colloquial acronym of ‘BIMARU’ (sickly).

Growth trajectory When it comes to overall contribution to India’s economic output, Maharashtra has historically topped the list, with a roughly 13% share in GDP. That’s far ahead of Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which contribute 8-9% each.

However, at least for the past decade, Maharashtra has lagged other large, high-output states when it comes to growth in average income earned per person.

Gujarat has maintained a solid lead since 2011-12 in per capita NSDP, followed by Karnataka. Tamil Nadu has made remarkable progress in recent years, surpassing Haryana and narrowing the gap with Telangana.

Among the poorest states, Bihar remains a significant underperformer. Starting from an already low per capita NSDP, India’s third-most populous state has seen a slow pace of income increase since 2011-12, keeping it at the bottom.

Bihar’s per capita income has clocked only a 3.3% annual growth rate on average in the past 12 years. At ₹32,227 in 2023-24, people in Bihar earned less than a fifth of what those in Gujarat earned, and about three-fourths of what people in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh earned.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, has displayed decent growth in the past decade. Its average per capita NSDP surged from ₹38,497 in 2011-12 to ₹67,300 in 2023-24, recording an average annual growth rate of 4.8%. This pace was even faster than that of richer states—Maharashtra (4.3% annual growth) and Haryana (4.6%).

Bifurcation blues Bihar has historically been India’s poorest state, at least since 1960. Its ill fate was further sealed when mineral-rich Jharkhand was carved out of it in 2000. Bihar has failed to recover meaningfully from the hit so far.

Undivided Bihar’s relative per capita income dropped from 0.7 times the national income in 1960-61 to 0.31 times in 2000-01, showed an analysis by Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), along with joint director Aakanksha Arora.

Jharkhand, on the other hand, had a relative per capita income of 0.52-0.64 times the national income.

To be sure, such bifurcations have had a similar impact on other states, too, with older states losing and newer and smaller states gaining an edge.

In 2023-24, Telangana’s relative per capita income at 1.94 times the national income was much higher than Andhra Pradesh’s 1.32 times. Similarly, Uttarakhand’s income was 1.41 times the all-India level, compared with a ratio of 0.51 times for Uttar Pradesh. For Chhattisgarh, the ratio stands at 0.8 times, compared with 0.77 times for Madhya Pradesh, data from the analysis by Sanyal and Arora showed.

However, Madhya Pradesh’s better track record in recent years has helped it recoup from the bifurcation: its relative income was at 60-65% in 2000-01 and 2010-11. The state’s trajectory offers a lesson on how a state, despite being heavily dependent on agriculture, can improve its position.