Rio Tinto’s mines hit by Covid-19 restrictions

Rio Tinto said it has also been struggling with above-average rainfall in northwest Australia, where its iron-ore mines are located, while making adjustments to mine plans to protect areas of cultural significance. Rio Tinto deepened engagement with indigenous groups following last year’s destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Australia, which contained a trove of artifacts that indicated they had been occupied by humans more than 46,000 years ago.

