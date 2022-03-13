Ripple effects of depreciation on the economy

When a currency’s value against other currencies weakens through market forces—that is, demand for and supply of foreign currency —it is called depreciation. On the other hand, if it is weakened through administrative action, it is devaluation. While the process is different for depreciation and devaluation, there is no difference in terms of impact. India used to follow the administered or fixed rate of exchange until 1993, when it moved to a market-determined process or floating exchange rate. China still adheres to the former.