Rising bond yields are exposing fiscal fantasy in Europe

Over the past 15 months a surge in inflation in the euro zone has been met by dramatic action from the European Central Bank (ecb), which has raised rates by 4.5 percentage points. Look at public spending, though, and you would not know that a battle against inflation is raging. Budgets ballooned in several big European countries as governments sought to help their citizens recover from lockdowns and an energy crunch. But even as those shocks have faded, deficits have remained wide. France projects a budget shortfall of nearly 5% of gdp this year, and 4.4% next. Italy plans to run a deficit of 5.3% this year, and 4.3% in 2024. Its shortfall comes even as the country is on course to receive nearly €70bn ($74bn), equivalent to another 2% of annual Gdp, from the eu’s common pandemic-recovery fund.

