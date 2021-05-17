Secondly, rising fuel prices since is having a direct impact on squeeze in consumption spending on discretionary items, other than on health which is currently unavoidable, he said. "And if we look at credit card spends since December, CPI computed inflation for the five month ending April is higher than the CSO estimate on an average by 60 basis points and the higher oil prices had forced consumers to ration out discretionary spends in December".

