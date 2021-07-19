Rising e-way bill generation in July signals continued economic recovery

NEW DELHI: Daily average e-way bills generated in July so far signal a further uptick in economic activity and a likely sequential improvement in GST collections for August, offering relief to policy makers.

Official data showed that daily average e-way bills as of 11 July was at 1.92 million, an 5.5% improvement from the full monthly average for June. This improvement in July comes on the higher base of June, during which a 37% month-on-month jump in e-way bills were recorded at 54.6 million.

The improvement in electronic permits raised for transportation of goods within and across states is expected to get reflected in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) receipts of central and state governments in July and August. The spurt in e-way bills in June is a sign of improved consumption in that month and better revenue collection in July, while the same trend seen so far in July implies a further GST revenue collection growth in August.

From transactions in May, Centre and states had collected ₹92,849 crore of GST revenue in June, the first instance of GST receipts dropping below ₹1trillion mark since last October. The uptick in e-way bills seen June and July suggest economic activity is picking up.

Experts said the increase in the quantum of e-way bills seen in June over that of May was expected because most operations in May were impacted by the second wave of the pandemic. The continued improvement in e-way bill numbers from June to July indicates a steady recovery, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY. “Ideally these numbers should also correspond to increased GST collections, as broadly speaking, the increase in the number of e-way bills generated indicates enhanced supplies which means higher GST collections," said Jain.

The Reserve Bank of India in its 15 July bulletin had said tapering of the second covid wave and vaccinations have brightened near-term prospects of the Indian economy. For its optimism, the central bank relied on revival of monsoon, robust automobile sales including of two wheelers and tractors as well as recovery of electricity generation to pre-pandemic levels.

Besides economic recovery, tax enforcement measures and the curbs on input tax credits available to businesses where their suppliers have not complied with tax payment and return filing requirements too have aided GST receipts in recent months.

