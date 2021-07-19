Rising e-way bill generation in July signals continued economic recovery

Experts said the increase in the quantum of e-way bills seen in June over that of May was expected because most operations in May were impacted by the second wave of the pandemic. The continued improvement in e-way bill numbers from June to July indicates a steady recovery, said Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY. “Ideally these numbers should also correspond to increased GST collections, as broadly speaking, the increase in the number of e-way bills generated indicates enhanced supplies which means higher GST collections," said Jain.