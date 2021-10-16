Rising energy prices expose India to macro risks: Morgan Stanley

In the past few weeks, energy prices have surged, rising in double-digits sequentially. Oil prices are up over 10% so far this month, with crude hovering around $83 per barrel. Global crude oil prices breached the $80/bbl mark in October, rising 63.3% year to date in 2021, with 41% of increase coming since June. Coal prices are up 15% in this month so far at $200 per meter tonne.