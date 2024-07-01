Rising government debt threatens financial stability, inflation, BIS Says

Governments should cut back on borrowing to ease one of the biggest threats to the stability of the global financial system and support efforts to tame inflation, the Bank for International Settlements said.

Enes Morina (with inputs from The Wall Street Journal)
First Published11:17 AM IST
The BIS said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat posed by high and growing debts was hidden by a long period of near-zero interest rates, which pushed debt servicing costs to historic lows.
The BIS said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat posed by high and growing debts was hidden by a long period of near-zero interest rates, which pushed debt servicing costs to historic lows.

Governments should cut back on borrowing to ease one of the biggest threats to the stability of the global financial system and support efforts to tame inflation, the Bank for International Settlements said Sunday.

In its annual report on the global economy, the central bank for central banks warned that rising debt levels exposed governments to the risk of a crisis similar to that which roiled the U.K. in 2022, when investors suddenly shied away from government bonds, driving borrowing costs up sharply, weakening the currency and sending equity markets into a tailspin.

“Markets could at some point question fiscal sustainability,” Claudio Borrio, head of the BIS economic department, said in a press conference ahead of the release of the report. “We know from experience that things look sustainable until, suddenly, they no longer do.”

The warning comes as a surprise legislative election in France is underway Sunday. According to opinion polls, the eurosceptic and far-right National Rally party is set to win the most parliamentary seats and has promised large increases in spending to tackle immigration and lower energy costs. However, France’s budget deficit rose to 5.5% of gross domestic product in 2023, well above the 3% upper limit set by the European Union’s budget rules.

U.S. government debt has been rising even more sharply over the past decade, and the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that it is set to reach a record high of 140% of GDP by 2032 if taxation and spending don’t change.

“Such high deficits and debt create a growing risk to the U.S. and global economy,” the IMF said in its annual assessment of the U.S. economy.

The BIS said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the threat posed by high and growing debts was hidden by a long period of near-zero interest rates, which pushed debt servicing costs to historic lows. Since then, financing the energy-transition, geopolitical concerns and the looming burden of aging populations have increased demands on government spending as debt servicing costs have rebounded.

Bringing high levels of borrowing under control carries risks of its own. Kenya’s government said on Wednesday that it would reverse course on planned tax rises after nationwide protests against the measures turned deadly.

The BIS said those events underlined the importance of acting before the situation becomes dire.

“What you want to avoid is precisely a situation where the political environment is very charged,” said Agustin Carstens, general manager of the BIS.

In its annual report on the global economy, the BIS said that high levels of government borrowing stimulate the economy, adding to the difficulty of taming inflation.

“There is a risk that too much fiscal stimulus could add fuel to inflation,” said Borrio.

The Basel-based institution said inflation rates are likely to continue to fall around the world, without higher interest rates causing big rises in unemployment or falls in economic output. However, it warned central banks against lowering their key interest rates prematurely.

“The global economy seems to be poised for a smooth landing,” Carstens told reporters. “However, it is too soon to declare victory.”

The BIS said wages and services prices may rise rapidly for longer than anticipated, while a fresh jump in commodity prices could also slow the decline in inflation. If inflation began to pick up again, which Carstens said was an extreme scenario, the BIS said central banks should be prepared to raise their key interest rates.

Write to Enes Morina and Paul Hannon at enes.morina@wsj.com and paul.hannon@wsj.com

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyRising government debt threatens financial stability, inflation, BIS Says

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

306.75
05:49 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.55 (0.18%)

Wipro

532.50
05:49 AM | 1 JUL 2024
17.6 (3.42%)

Tata Steel

175.70
05:49 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.98%)

Indus Towers

386.55
05:49 AM | 1 JUL 2024
11.5 (3.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

1,136.75
05:46 AM | 1 JUL 2024
100.95 (9.75%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,285.60
05:47 AM | 1 JUL 2024
186.05 (8.86%)

JSW Infrastructure

356.80
05:46 AM | 1 JUL 2024
28.7 (8.75%)

Vaibhav Global

331.40
05:47 AM | 1 JUL 2024
22.7 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue