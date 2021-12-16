Rising inequality poses a major threat to an economic recovery

This decline is partly the reason for the economy’s slowdown: its growth rate halved to 4% in 2019-20 from 8.2% in 2016-17. Large numbers, particularly those engaged in casual manual labour and in cultivation, have seen their real incomes fall. That these trends continue to worsen raises questions on our prospects of an economic recovery. With exports doing better only relative to the slump they have been in, and investment demand still weak, the rising affluence of the rich alongside the impoverishment of our multitudes is likely to compress broad purchasing power and demand even further. Recent indicators on unemployment, wages and incomes highlight a worsening crisis of earnings in the past two years. With inflation showing signs of rising now, particularly in food items, the disposable incomes of the majority could get squeezed even more, with discretionary spending is likely to be impacted. India currently seems in a vicious cycle of low incomes leading to low demand and low employment, resulting in even lower incomes.