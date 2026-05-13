Rising inflation, Hormuz deadlock, Trump-Xi meet: What’s driving global news headlines

Over the past month, the Strait has remained in a state of high-stakes "dual blockade". While the ceasefire initially allowed for limited transit, it did not last long. The shipping traffic has been just about 5% of the pre-war levels. Given a lack of resolution so far traders have assigned high probability (58%) of the strait returning to normal only by September. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to oil and gas supply shock, with crude oil prices consistently hovering above $100 per barrel.