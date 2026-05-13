Rising inflation, Hormuz deadlock, Trump-Xi meet: What’s driving global news headlines

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. T
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts gives you an update on key global data to help you thread together the biggest developments worth paying attention to. T
he accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
he accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it could have an impact on India.
Fuelling price rise
After months of steady cooling, consumer prices are rising once again as the escalating war in West Asia continues to disrupt energy markets and global supply chains.
The inflationary shock is most severe in import-reliant Asian economies. The Philippines saw its inflation rate triple from 2.4% in February to a staggering 7.2% in April, while Thailand swung drastically from a deflation of 0.9% to a 2.9% rate over the same period.
Western economies are also feeling the heat. In the US, inflation scaled up to 3.8% in April—a sharp rise from February’s 2.4%—while the European Union's flash estimate shows prices creeping up to 3%.
However, major Asian economies like India and China have stayed relatively insulated so far. India’s rate inched up only slightly to 3.5% in April and China held steady at 1.2%.
The renewed price spike has reset policy expectations. Central banks—especially the US Federal Reserve—are now likely to delay rate cuts as inflation control takes priority over growth support.
Stuck strait
Two-and-a-half months into the West Asia war, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is unlikely to happen anytime soon, with US President Donald Trump saying the month-long ceasefire with Iran was on "massive life support".
Over the past month, the Strait has remained in a state of high-stakes "dual blockade". While the ceasefire initially allowed for limited transit, it did not last long. The shipping traffic has been just about 5% of the pre-war levels. Given a lack of resolution so far traders have assigned high probability (58%) of the strait returning to normal only by September. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to oil and gas supply shock, with crude oil prices consistently hovering above $100 per barrel.
According to JP Morgan, even if the strait opens as early as next month, oil prices could still remain above $100 per barrel, as there will be wider logistical constraints.
Power dynamics
Amid the West Asia war, the meeting between Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping on 14-15 May will be closely watched. The relationship between China and the US has been defined by high-stakes pragmatism and persistent friction.
After last year’s tariff wars, this year’s Iran conflict could set the agenda. Washington is expected to push Beijing to use its influence over Iran to reopen Hormuz. China, in turn, may seek relief from US AI-related investment restrictions and continuity in the trade truce.
China is expected to hold better power dynamics due to its dominance in critical minerals and advanced manufacturing, while Trump is reeling under loss of popularity over his recent decisions.
In fact, various round of surveys by Pew Research Center, show that Americans’ confidence in Xi Jinping in handling world affairs is increasing. Even as a significantly higher number of Americans have confidence in Trump’s ability to take good decisions on US policy toward China, the positive opinion has been waning.
The growth game
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring 48 teams and millions of fans to the US, Canada, and Mexico next month. Hosting the tournament acts as a direct catalyst for global and local economies.
A joint study by FIFA and the World Trade Organization estimates the upcoming event will add $40.9 billion to the global GDP and support roughly 824,000 jobs. The US alone is projected to see a $17.2 billion GDP boost and $6.4 billion in new tourist spending.
An analysis of historical data shows that securing the World Cup consistently accelerates a nation's domestic growth. Between 1994 and 2014, host nations experienced an average 0.4 percentage point increase in GDP growth in the year following the tournament, a report by Bank of America (BoFA) Global Research showed.
Germany’s annual GDP growth jumped from 0.9% the year before its 2006 tournament to 3.9% during the event year. Similarly, South Korea saw its economic growth accelerate from 4.5% to 7.4% when it co-hosted in 2002. As the 2026 games approach, the three host nations are positioned for a significant financial windfall.
Productivity drain
The global workplace is experiencing a sustained decline in worker commitment and productivity. According to the State of the Global Workplace: 2026 Report by Gallup, global employee engagement fell to 20% in 2025. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, bringing engagement to its lowest level since 2020 and down from a peak of 23% in 2022.
The report estimates that low engagement cost the global economy approximately $10 trillion in lost productivity last year, equating to roughly 9% of the global GDP. A primary driver of this broader slump is a sharp decrease in leadership morale. Manager engagement has plummeted by nine points since 2022, suffering a steep five-point drop between 2024 and 2025 alone to settle at just 22%.
Managers are increasingly only as engaged as the teams they lead, erasing the historical "engagement premium" associated with leadership roles. Furthermore, while overall employee wellbeing saw a slight one-point uptick, daily negative emotions such as stress and anger remain stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels, signaling a highly strained global workforce.