RBI hikes repo rate for first time since Feb 2023 as inflation bites

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its key interest rate for the first time in nearly four years as rising inflation risks and a sharp shift in the global rate environment prompted the central bank to reverse its easing cycle.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%, Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Wednesday. Nine of 10 economists surveyed by Mint had expected a rate hike, while only one called for a pause. This is the first increase since February 2023, when the RBI raised the repo rate – the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank.

The six-member rate-setting panel also decided to change its stance to ‘calibrated tightening’ from its ‘neutral’ stance earlier. The governor said that calibrating policy tightening is imperative.

“In the light of available data, it is clear that inflation and its outlook are not benign as they were last year with headline CPI inflation expected to average almost 5.8% in the next three quarters and core inflation projected at 4.4% this year. In this milieu, recalibrating the policy rate is imperative,” the governor said.



Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate was increased to 5.25% from 5% earlier, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate were hiked by 25 bps to 5.75%.

The MPC underscored that in the current conditions, rate cuts are off the table in the near term.

Consumer prices The hike comes as a surge in global commodity prices, spurred by the West Asia war, threatens to fan inflation, which rose to a 22-month high of 4.8% in August, above the central bank’s 4% midpoint target. Consumer prices are also under pressure from a deficient monsoon and imported inflation amid a weakening rupee.

Rising inflationary pressures and a wave of rate hikes by global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve last month, also likely prompted the RBI to raise rates.

On Wednesday, the MPC tweaked its estimates for growth and inflation for the current financial year. It pegged growth at 7.1% for fiscal year 2027 (FY27), compared with 6.7% estimated in the August policy. The governor said that the 40 bps hike in GDP growth forecast further underscores the strength of the economic activity despite persisting headwinds.

For the second quarter, the MPC has projected growth at 7.2%, Q3 at 6.9% and Q4 at 6.8%. Real GDP growth for Q1 FY28 is projected at 7.1%.

It expects retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, to average at 5.2% in FY27, compared with 5% estimated in the previous policy review, with Q2 at 4.9%, Q3 at 6.0% and Q4 at 5.7%. Inflation for Q1 FY28 is projected at 5.6% and core inflation is projected at 4.4% for FY27.

In 2025, the central bank cut the repo rate by a total of 125 basis points (bps), with the last reduction of 25 bps in December taking the rate to 5.25%. It had remained on hold so far in 2026.

"The RBI’s October hike acknowledges that cyclical inflation risks are no longer benign. The change in stance also underscores the RBI MPC’s hawkish intent and is reinforced by upward revisions to growth and inflation forecasts," said Radhika Rao, senior economist and executive director at DBS Bank.

"Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices, tighter global financial conditions, and risks to food inflation from unfavourable weather, policymakers have chosen to reinforce inflation credibility before these risks become entrenched," Rao said.

India, a net energy importer, is particularly vulnerable to global energy shocks. Every $1 increase in global crude oil prices costs India about $1.8 billion a year, Neelkanth Mishra, the World Bank Group’s executive director for India, said earlier. The impact is not limited to oil, as higher prices could also raise the cost of gas and fertilizers. If oil prices remain elevated by $30-35 a barrel for a full year, India could see an impact of $55-60 billion on its external balance, he said.

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