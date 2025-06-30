Rising public debt, elevated asset valuation and geopolitical tensions may lead to fresh market shocks: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Financial Stability Report for June, released on Monday, 30 June 2025, said that the rising public debt in the Indian economy, elevated asset valuations, and geopolitical tensions can potentially lead to fresh market shocks.

The central bank highlighted the volatility in the Indian financial markets with a special focus on the government bond markets due to the shift in policy and the changing geopolitical environment.

“Financial markets remain volatile, especially core government bond markets, driven by shifting policy and geopolitical environment. Alongside, existing vulnerabilities such as soaring public debt levels and elevated asset valuations have the potential to amplify fresh shocks,” said the Reserve Bank of India in its report.

Union Budget data showed that India's public debt, which includes internal and external debt, among other liabilities, is estimated to cross ₹196.78 lakh crore ( ₹196,78,772.68 crore) at the end of the financial year 2025-26, compared to the revised estimates of ₹181.74 lakh crore at the end of 2024-25 fiscal year.

Raging concerns RBI also highlighted that excessive risk-taking in the NBFC sector is contributing to existing vulnerabilities, which can potentially cause financial market shocks.

“As countries confront varying trade-offs between growth and inflation, monetary authorities are charting divergent policy trajectory,” said the RBI in its report.

Emerging market economies also face challenges from global headwinds due to escalating trade tensions, rising geopolitical tensions, and spillovers from advanced economies.

Economic resilience The central bank also emphasised that despite the uncertainties and challenges from the global economy, the Indian economy remains a key driver for global growth.

This growth is backed by macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy as well as the nation's macroeconomic policies.

“The Indian economy continues to grow at a healthy pace, which, coupled with steadily moderating inflation, is aiding macroeconomic and financial stability,” said the Reserve Bank in its report.

The central bank highlighted that the Indian financial system is well-positioned for any tariff-related shocks, but the risks from any potential escalation still prevail.

“While the economy and the financial system are relatively well-positioned to withstand tariff-induced shocks, risks from global spillovers and escalation in geopolitical conflicts remain a key concern,” said the RBI.

The report also addressed that the central bank is actively implementing a series of regulatory reforms to improve financial stability and create a more transparent financial system.