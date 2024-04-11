Rising raw material costs hit Indian plastic industry
Summary
- Raw materials used in manufacturing plastics, such as ethylene and propylene, are primarily sourced from countries with abundant petrochemical resources like Russia, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia
New Delhi: Rising prices of raw materials for manufacturing plastic products could further burden the Indian economy lead to a hike in the prices of plastic goods in the near future, said Sribash Dasmohapatra, executive director of the Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL), a body under the ministry of commerce.