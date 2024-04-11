Rising raw material costs hit Indian plastic industry

Raw materials used for manufacturing plastics, such as ethylene and propylene, are primarily sourced from countries with abundant petrochemical resources like Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These countries have significant oil and gas reserves, which are the primary sources of these raw materials, Dasmohapatra said.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

Raw materials used for manufacturing plastics, such as ethylene and propylene, are primarily sourced from countries with abundant petrochemical resources like Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These countries have significant oil and gas reserves, which are the primary sources of these raw materials, Dasmohapatra said.

Being import-dependent and facing a 20% rise in raw material prices, Indian products are struggling to remain globally competitive, especially at a time when India is seen as an alternative to China, he said.

In 2022-23, India imported raw materials like polyvinyl chloride (PVC) worth $2.74 billion, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) worth $1.99 billion, high density polyethylene (HDPE) worth $1.73 billion, polypropylene worth $1.56 billion, polycarbonates worth $627 million, propylene copolymers worth $544 million, propylene copolymers worth $508 million, CPVC worth $422 million, and polyurethanes worth $417 million, ministry of commerce and industry data showed.

There is a huge gap between the production and consumption of raw materials for plastics in India. According to data from the commerce ministry, in 2022-23, India produced 14.31 million tonnes (MT) of plastic raw material, while consumption stood at 19.23 million MT, a deficit of 4.92 million MT.

“Despite the insufficient production of raw materials by Indian companies to meet domestic demand, India's exports have not decreased volume-wise compared to last year. However, internationally, the price of raw materials has risen by 20% due to increased demand," he said.

India's plastic exports in February 2024 were worth $997 million, up 14.3% from $872 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.

In India, several companies produce polymers used as raw materials for plastics, including some big players like Reliance Industries ltd, ONGC Petro Additions Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). These companies play a crucial role in the production and supply of polymers for various industries in India.

India is also home to more than 50,000 plastics processors, primarily micro, small, and medium enterprises. They serve a wide array of industries, including packaging, automobile components, consumer durables, and healthcare products.