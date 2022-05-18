Risks of inflation becoming accentuated: RBI article

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The article noted that heightened global risks stemming from weakening growth, elevated inflation, supply disruptions on account of geopolitical spillovers, and financial market volatility stemming from synchronized monetary tightening pose near-term challenges
Inflation risks have become more accentuated in recent months at a time the Indian economy has consolidated its recovery, with most constituents surpassing pre-pandemic levels of activity, according to an article published in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bulletin on Tuesday.
The article, titled ‘State of the Economy’, noted that heightened global risks stemming from weakening growth, elevated inflation, supply disruptions on account of geopolitical spillovers, and financial market volatility stemming from synchronized monetary tightening pose near-term challenges.
“The Indian economy’s recovery remains resilient, though risks stemming from global developments have thwarted the momentum. Inflation risks have become more accentuated in recent months. The increase in international commodity prices also imparts a net terms-of-trade shock that is widening the trade and current account deficits," the article said.
RBI also noted that emerging economies face risks of capital outflows and higher commodity prices feeding into inflation prints while the pandemic continues to impinge on near-term economic prospects.
“India faces challenges in building from the scars of the pandemic through larger investments in health and productivity of the human capital," the article said.
Further, with an acceleration in the pace of digitalization, the footprint of the unicorn ecosystem in India is expanding, reflecting in a rapidly changing economy, it said.
“To achieve a higher growth path on a sustainable basis, private investment needs to be encouraged through higher capital expenditure by the government, which crowds in private investment. Improving infrastructure, ensuring low and stable inflation, and maintaining macroeconomic stability are critical for reviving animal spirits and spurring growth," it said.