Risks of stagflation in India lower than other countries: CEA

NEW DELHI :Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said that risks of stagflation for India are lower than other countries.
Speaking to the media, the CEA said that the Indian economy is better placed than other countries including the developed world as it is more resilient, and the financial sector is in a “far better health than before". The country has also ensured adequate availability of food grains and ferilizers, he added.
He was of the view that in the case of developing countries including India, there is more scope for growth, although they go through a phase of slowdown, while in developed countries the growth prospects get saturated.
Stagflation is a scenario wherein the GDP growth slows down and the inflation remains high at the same time. Concerns of stagflation have cropped up as inflation is already at multi-year high levels and on Tuesday, the GDP growth for the fourth quarter (January-March) of FY23 came in at 4.1%, against 5.4% growth in the previous quarter (October-December).
The CEA said that sequential growth was low because of the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid in January. He, however added that a year-on-year growth of 4.1% and the robust goods and services tax collections indicate that the economic momentum of the country is intact. The goods and services tax (GST) collections hit an all-time high of ₹1.68 lakh crore in April.
Noting that India’s inflation is currently high, he said that advanced economies have seen a steeper surge in inflation compared to India. “Provisional estimates of CPI inflation for Germany and Spain are 7.9% and 8.7% respectively in May’22," he said.
India’s retail inflation for April rose to an eight year high of 7.79%, according to government data.
On the concerns of a recession, Nageswaran said that there are no concerns of a recession in the Indian economy in the ongoing financial year.
A presentation by the CEA said: “The Indian economy consolidated its recovery in FY 2022, with most constituents surpassing pre-pandemic levels of activity; continued expansion of economic activity is evident in high frequency indicators during first two months of Q1 FY2023."
He said that balancing growth, inflation, fiscal and current deficits and the external value of the currency will continue to be the policy focus in the ongoing financial year.
“Silver linings are that India is better placed than many other nations and financial sector is in far better shape to support growth in this decade," he said.
The CEA also said that challenges to both domestic and global economies continue as the Russia-Ukraine conflict prolongs, commodity prices remain high and developed countries are tightening their monetary policies.
Regarding the recent decisions to calm inflationary concerns including the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, the CEA said that the measures would impact the budgetary arithmetic as outlined in the union budget in February. However, an estimation of impact on the fiscal deficit cannot be calculated immediately with 10 months of the fiscal still remaining.
India’s fiscal deficit for the financial year 2021-22 is estimated at ₹15.87 lakh crore or 99.7% of the revised target, according to government data released showed Tuesday. For full FY22, the National Statistics Office pared its growth forecast marginally to 8.7 per cent from the 8.8 per cent estimated in January.