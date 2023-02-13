‘Rlys to lease land in FY24 for ₹10k cr to monetize assets’
In an interview, Dudeja spoke of the key infrastructure projects being undertaken by RLDA and how the agency is becoming the prime monetization vehicle for the Railways
NEW DELHI : The Indian Railways may be on way to becoming the country’s biggest operator in real estate, with plans to develop around 43,000 hectares of surplus land, some of it in the toniest parts of cities. As the prime body responsible for this, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is betting big on interest coming back into the real estate sector to commercially develop railway land parcels, and in the process, more than triple award of its lease contracts to over ₹10,000 crore in FY24.
