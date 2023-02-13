‘Rlys to lease land in FY24 for 10k cr to monetize assets’

We are into the commercial development of surplus railway land. So, we have different categories of development like there are some greenfield projects where we don’t need to have any redevelopment. Then, there are railway colonies where we need to redevelop our assets. We currently have been given 121 commercial sites for development by the Railways, and so far, we have awarded 35 of them for various kinds of commercial development including construction of residential, office space, commercial projects etc. Also, we are carving out excess FAR (floor area ratio) on redevelopment projects of colonies for commercial development, thereby monetizing even existing railway assets. This helps in Railways completing redevelopment of colonies without actual spending on the project.