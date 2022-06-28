The road ahead for GST as it completes 5 years

The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held at a time tax authorities are planning to improve the efficiency of the GST architecture even as the economy continues healing after the pandemic. Though the stressed fiscal position of central and state governments led to discussions within the Council for a major rejig in GST rates, the move is deferred for now due to a surge in inflation which has dented household budgets. With GST completing five years by this month-end, states are staring at loss of GST compensation for revenue losses that they have been receiving from the Centre.