Road awards totalling 3 trillion for 10K km soon

NEW DELHI :The government plans to award ₹3 trillion worth of road projects over the next six months in the run-up to next year’s general elections, aiming to build 10,000 km of roads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This would be one of the biggest road project awards in any given six-month period, with the ministry of road transport and highways aiming to complete 12,500 km highway awards by the end of FY24, higher than the previous few years, two persons aware of the development said.

They added that more projects are being awarded in the second half of this year as the government agencies responsible for construction have finalized new stretches for bidding. The government has ensured that all pending issues of land acquisition are resolved before any project is put out for bidding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Suddenly, from a squeeze in the project pipeline a few months back, there is a situation where more and more projects are ready for bidding. This should give a push to highway construction and awards that have remained a bit slow for past two-and-a-half years," said one of the two persons quoted earlier.

Highway construction has remained in the slow lane, even though the government pushed for completing record construction in FY24 to show progress ahead of the 2024 elections.

In the first five months of the current fiscal, MoRTH has built only 3,196 km of highways out of a target of 13,800 km for the entire year—which would be a record if completed. The award figure in the April-August period is even lower at 1,756 km, less than even last year’s 2,706 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Apart from land acquisition issues, the prolonged monsoon also delayed finalization of projects. But this will pick up pace at unprecedented levels now to reach closer to annual construction and award targets," said the person quoted earlier.

A query sent to MoRTH remained unanswered at press time.

The highway award target for FY24 has been kept at 12,500 km, marginally higher than the 12,375 km awarded in the last financial year. Most of the project awards or half of the annual target would be through the National Highways Authority of India and the rest through the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation and MoRTH. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highway awards would be for projects that were already included as part of the ambitious Bharatmala project which offers a strong pipeline of 34,800 km of road projects. These projects are now slated for completion by FY28. Also, MoRTH is finalizing its Vision 2047 document that would bring forward new alignments of about 30,000 km of fenced-off highways for bidding.

Highway construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdown helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day. For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways—or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year.

MoRTH wants construction to reach over 40 km/day. This is exactly now highway construction agencies would be required to in the balance FY24 to achieve the annual target. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To complete road projects, finance ministry has provided ₹2.58 trillion budgetary support to MoRTH, up from the ₹2.06 trillion spent last year. Of this ₹1.12 trillion has already been spent.

