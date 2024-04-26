Economy
Road ministry blames Union cabinet for delay in awarding of highway contracts
Summary
- Lower awards come on the back of the ministry also missing out on its highway construction target for the third successive year
New Delhi: Delays in getting cabinet approvals impeded India's trajectory of road development in the just-concluded fiscal, according to a report from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH).
