RBI's new rules have road ministry worried for its grand highway plans
Summary
- The ministry's concerned if RBI's proposed rules could derail its plan to revive its build-operate-transfer projects for highways, where private investment is expected to return after a long interval
- The road ministry has identified 53 toll projects worth ₹2.1 trillion for award in the coming year
The Union road ministry is evaluating the central bank's draft guidelines mandating higher provisioning on loans for infrastructure projects, and may raise the issue with the finance ministry to ensure the new rules don't derail its grand highway-building plans, two persons aware of the development said.