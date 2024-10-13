Economy
$5 billion road, rail link between India and Sri Lanka in closing stages
Puja Das 4 min read 13 Oct 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Summary
- According to experts, establishing a road and railway link between India and Sri Lanka will go a long way in further strengthening trade ties.
Colombo/New Delhi: Discussions are in the final stages for a $5 billion road-and-rail link between India and Sri Lanka with India set to bear the cost of the strategic project, said the island-nation’s environment secretary Prabath Chandrakeerthi.
