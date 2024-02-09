Road work slows down; only 45% of target met

The highway construction in the country has continued to show sluggish growth in the current fiscal despite government earmarking a record ₹2.16 trillion capex in the first nine months of the current fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) data, India has added just 6,216 km of national highways in the first nine months of the 2023-24 fiscal, or just 45% of the ambitious construction target of 13,800 km ahead of the general elections.

The slow pace of construction this year has come even though, the ministry stepped up its capital expenditure to ₹2,1 5,910 crore, or 83.49% of the record high capex outlay of ₹2,58,606 crore for FY24 with maximum spending going towards National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the prime road building agency in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Highway construction may not have picked up pace this year but it is still higher than last year when only about 5,744 km of work were completed till December-end. As over 10,000 km of highways were built last year, the hope is that just over that number may be constructed this year too, but the aspirational target of 13,800 km may not be achieved," said a person aware of the development.

At the expected 10,000 km of highway construction this year, the level of work this year will be closer to the past two years when pace fell below the target of 12,500 km and stood at 10,457 km in FY22 and 10,331 km in FY23.

The poor run of construction this year has been aggravated by even worse performance in terms of awarding road projects. Till December, MoRTH has award just about 3,111 km of highways as compared to7,123 km during the period in the previous year. Though the ministry is hopeful that award may still end up over 10,000 km this year, experts feel that this would not be easy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It appears that the government has been more cautious in awarding projects where the land acquisition and associated permits are not in place. Also, delay in awards under the Bharatmala Phase I programme has also led to a bottleneck leading to a shortfall in roads awarded," Ashish Suman, Partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors said.

The government has maintained focus on infrastructure development in the country which saw MoRTH’s getting record high budgetary capex allocation of over ₹2.58 trillion this year. The government is also fully funding NHAI’s capex through its own budget so that high debt level of the road developer does not hamper work on infrastructure development.

While construction may have been slow this year, MoRTH expects the pace to pick up under the new government that would start implementing Vision 2047 programme where 50,000 km of access-controlled highways are proposed over the next two decades. Also, the ministry proposed to use the election code of conduct period to complete detailed project reports of projects so that pipeline of projects to be awarded could be expanded and awards could be completed quickly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a recent report from rating agency ICRA, highway awards normally slowdown in the last quarter of a financial year falling just before elections, when the model code of conduct comes into force.

If this scenario plays out in FY24, constructing over 80 km of highways per day in the last three months would be difficult, making the reworked target of 13,800 km for FY24 unachievable.

Highway construction in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 spanned 10,237 km at a daily rate of 28.04 km. The pace increased during the first pandemic year (FY21), when lockdowns helped accelerate construction, resulting in a record 13,327 km of highways built at 36.51 km per day. In FY22, the rate slowed again to 10,457 km at 28.64 km per day. For FY22, the road ministry initially aimed to construct 14,600 km of highways, or 40 km per day. However, it later revised the goal to 12,000 km. The year FY23 ended with 28.3 km/day construction with overall 10,331 km of highways being built in the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!