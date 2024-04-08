Economy
Roadmap for financial sector reforms to be unveiled post polls
Summary
- The decision on financial sector reforms is in sync with the Viksit Bharat 2047 plan, which has two roadmaps
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party—if re-elected—will roll out reforms in the financial sector in a time-bound manner as part of the government's 100-day agenda, said two people with knowledge of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more