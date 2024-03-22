Robust investment activity to boost growth but inflation a concern: FinMin
Sustained increases in shipping costs due to disruption can drive up inflation. The crisis is also reverberating in global food prices, the monthly economic review said
NEW DELHI : Robust investment activity and strong private consumption demand will drive the Indian economy in FY25 amid sluggish global growth, the finance ministry on Friday said in its economic review for February.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message