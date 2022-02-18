To reduce the compliance burden on regulated entities, the regulations review authority (RRA) has recommended withdrawal of 100 circulars in the second tranche of recommendations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

Earlier, RRA had recommended withdrawal of additional 150 circulars in the first tranche of recommendations.

In continuation of the exercise, RRA has now recommended withdrawal of additional 100 circulars in the second tranche of recommendations.

The RBI had set up a regulations review authority with an objective to reduce the compliance burden on regulated entities.

Further, on the suggestions of an internal group, the RRA has also recommended elimination of paper-based returns and has identified 65 regulatory returns which would either be discontinued/ merged with other returns or would be converted into online returns.

The RRA has also recommended creation of a separate web page “regulatory reporting" in the RBI website to consolidate information relating to regulatory reporting and return submission by the regulated entities at a single source.

These recommendations are expected to ease regulatory compliance for the regulated entities while improving the accuracy, speed and quality of data submission.

Regulated entities would be notified of the discontinuation/ merger and online filing of returns, separately. The notification containing the list of specific instructions recommended for withdrawal is also being issued separately.

