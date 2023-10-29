Indian Billionaires' Club expands as income-tax payers with over ₹100 crore earnings double
There is a 100 percent jump YoY in AY22, or doubling of the number of billionaires in the Indian taxpayer base. The collective salary income of these 16 individuals amounted to slightly over ₹2,569 crore. On average, each of them earned ₹160.57 crore annually
Assessment Year 2021-22 (AY22) saw taxpayers reporting annual salaries exceeding ₹100 crore double to 16, compared to the previous year, as per data from the Income-Tax department, Hindustan Times reported.
