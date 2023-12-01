₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender even as 97.26% of circulating banknotes return to RBI
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that over 97 per cent of circulating ₹2000 banknotes have returned till November 30, 2023. The central bank further added that the remaining circulating ₹2000 banknotes will continue to be legal tender.
