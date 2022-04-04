Rs1.42 trillion tied grant for drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For the duly constituted rural local bodies in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the Finance Commission has approved a total of Rs2,36,805 crores
NEW DELHI :
The 15th Finance Commission (FC) has recommended a total of Rs. 1.42 trillion as a tied grant for the period between FY22-26 for maintenance of ODF (open defecation free) status, supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
According to a statement from the ministry, for the duly constituted Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the FC has approved a total of Rs. 2,36,805 crores.
For FY21, the FC had endorsed Rs. 30,375 crore as tied grant to RLBs of 28 states and for FY22, Rs. 26,941 was endorsed.
During FY22, Rs. 21,741.03 was released as tied grants till 31st March 2022, of which Rs. 13,429 crores were released as first installment to 27 states and Rs. 8,311.33 crores as second installment to 13 states.
Out of the total grant earmarked for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 percent is earmarked for drinking water & sanitation sector as tied grant and 40 percent as untied grant and is to be utilized at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for improving basic services in the panchayats.