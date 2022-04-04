Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Rs1.42 trillion tied grant for drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling

Rs1.42 trillion tied grant for drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling

During FY22, Rs21,741.03 was released as tied grants till 31 March 2022, of which Rs13,429 crores were released as first installment to 27 states and Rs8,311.33 crores as second installment to 13 states.
1 min read . 04 Apr 2022 Swati Luthra

  • For the duly constituted rural local bodies in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the Finance Commission has approved a total of Rs2,36,805 crores

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The 15th Finance Commission (FC) has recommended a total of Rs. 1.42 trillion as a tied grant for the period between FY22-26 for maintenance of ODF (open defecation free) status, supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.  

NEW DELHI : The 15th Finance Commission (FC) has recommended a total of Rs. 1.42 trillion as a tied grant for the period between FY22-26 for maintenance of ODF (open defecation free) status, supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.  

According to a statement from the ministry, for the duly constituted Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the FC has approved a total of Rs. 2,36,805 crores. 

According to a statement from the ministry, for the duly constituted Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in 28 states for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, the FC has approved a total of Rs. 2,36,805 crores. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

For FY21, the FC had endorsed Rs. 30,375 crore as tied grant to RLBs of 28 states and for FY22, Rs. 26,941 was endorsed.  

During FY22, Rs. 21,741.03 was released as tied grants till 31st March 2022, of which Rs. 13,429 crores were released as first installment to 27 states and Rs. 8,311.33 crores as second installment to 13 states.  

Out of the total grant earmarked for Panchayati Raj institutions, 60 percent is earmarked for drinking water & sanitation sector as tied grant and 40 percent as untied grant and is to be utilized at the discretion of the Panchayati Raj institutions for improving basic services in the panchayats. 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!