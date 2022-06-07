‘Rs4.46 trillion transferred to states via central schemes, SNA to bring transperancy’

Sitharaman launched the SNA dashboard which will provide a platform for ministries and departments to monitor their transfer of funds to states, utilization by the implementing agencies and also assist in cash management of the government
NEW DELHI :Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that Centre transfers about ₹4.46 trillion (4.46 lakh crore) to states through centrally sponsored schemes and the Single Nodal Account (SNA) dashboard would bring transparency in their utilization as it would track of the fund of transfer.
The minister launched the SNA dashboard on Tuesday as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav iconic week’ celebrations. According to the ministry, the dashboard will provide a platform for ministries and departments to monitor their transfer of funds to states, utilization by the implementing agencies and also assist in cash management of the government.
“About 4.46 lakh crores go through the centrally sponsored schemes and that is not at all a small amount. Today if you are able to track that money moving to the states, from states further down to the districts, then further down to the village level, it is a huge success in making governance transparent," she said during the launch event.
Sitharaman further said that there cannot be a better contribution to the governance in a three-tier democracy than being “fair, open, accountable and transparent".
Describing the dashboard as a major step in governance said: “Like the way it is Aadhar, like the way it is the Cowin app, like the way we have come up with the payments systems, the UPI. This, for governance, is the UPI. You made every payment easy."
In his address at the launch of SNA Dashboard, the Finance Secretary, T.V. Somanathan said that the complete visibility of money reaching the end beneficiary is the primary achievement of the dashboard.
Somanathan also added that float of funds could be reduced and thus, interest costs are saved, and these steps are helpful in containing the fiscal deficit in challenging times like now. The finance secretary underlined that another feature of SNA is that it has a centralized core and a decentralized periphery giving freedom to the States and agencies in implementation of schemes.