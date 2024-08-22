Economy
AI mania will face its moment of reckoning: Ruchir Sharma
Abhishek Mukherjee , Ravi Krishnan 13 min read 22 Aug 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Summary
- History doesn’t repeat itself, it rhymes. If that is true, is the current boom in artificial intelligence (AI) rhyming with the dotcom bubble? Author Ruchir Sharma ponders over this question and the broader role of AI. All of this also has a link to the capitalism being practiced today.
New Delhi: Ruchir Sharma’s latest book What Went Wrong with Capitalism, is an insider’s critique on the excesses of modern-day capitalism. A Wall Street veteran and the chairman of Rockefeller International, Sharma believes that unbridled easy money policy of central banks has unleashed a tidal storm of liquidity, grossly distorting market prices and inflating the financial sector to mammoth proportions. In tandem, governments have developed a fanatical zeal to provide bailouts to private companies at the slightest hint of trouble, stifling innovation and competition. All these habits have distorted capitalism beyond recognition, fuelling an almost global rage against the system.
