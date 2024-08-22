AI mania will face its moment of reckoning: Ruchir Sharma

So my reading is that this question will eventually come: who’s going to make money out of AI? How are you going to monetize this, and how long is it going to take? Because even with the internet tech revolution, it took many years for companies to surface and be able to monetize it. With AI too, my fear is that we will go through a similar phase. Also, if you get a downturn by any chance in the US, the first thing people will cut spending on will be AI and related areas. So I think this time, the tech sector and AI will be much more sensitive to the downturn.