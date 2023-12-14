‘Rules, infrastructure needed to prevent crypto risks’: IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said that cryptocurrencies need to be regulated with rules and infrastructure as they pose risks to financial stability
SEOUL: Crypto assets have been around for more than a decade, but it’s only now that the voice to regulate them has become louder. On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief said that cryptocurrencies need to be regulated with rules and infrastructure as they pose risks to financial stability.