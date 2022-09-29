Rupee closes marginally higher as RBI shields currency2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 04:14 PM IST
- The rupee ended at 81.86 per US dollar, a tad higher than the record closing low of 81.94 in the previous session
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely sold dollars via state-run banks today as the rupee gave up most of its intraday gains and threatened to fall to new record lows, traders confirmed. The rupee settled 13 paise higher at 81.80 against US dollar, ahead of the RBI's monetary policy meeting on Friday.