Rupee has put RBI between a rock and a hard place
SummaryThe RBI is facing contradictory expectations, with the government preferring a stronger currency, economists and policymakers arguing for a market-driven value of the rupee, and the impossible trinity limiting the options.
A sharp depreciation of the rupee in recent months may have addressed concerns raised by economists and policymakers who argued for allowing the currency to its own level in the markets. At the same time, a weaker rupee does not sit too well politically as governments often prefer a stronger currency. This puts the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between a rock and a hard place: whether to defend the currency against the dollar or to let it move freely.