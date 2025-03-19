Rupee has put RBI between a rock and a hard place

Last week, Mint reported quoting officials that the government does not want the rupee to depreciate too much and the RBI may continue to defend the currency, continuing the trend of curbing volatility. The recent weakening of the dollar amid recession fears in the US may offer a cushion to the rupee, thus reducing the need for market intervention, but the impact could be limited. “The uncertainty about what Donald Trump may do is worse than what he is actually doing. As long as there is uncertainty, we will continue to see volatility," says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.