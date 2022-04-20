Rupee devaluation harmful for India’s long term interest: Goyal

“There is a large pool of thought which believes that you need to devalue your currency so that you become competitive in the export market…I can assure you from my own experience and my engagements with large sections of the industry across the board confirm that rupee devaluation or weakening our currency is actually detrimental to our nation’s interest, to our growth story and to our ability to be competitive in the long run," Goyal said at an event to mark the 15th Civil Services Day.