How Trump 2.0 has changed the rupee-dollar rate story, in charts
US President Donald Trump has jolted the rupee-dollar market from its usual path of gentle depreciation, under a managed float. Mint explores how Trump 2.0 has impacted India’s rupee-dollar exchange rate policy.
Since 1991, when a balance of payments crisis triggered a dramatic two-step rupee devaluation (9% on 1 July and another 11% two days later), India’s foreign exchange management has come a long way. The rupee now operates under a managed float regime: largely market-determined, but with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interventions to curb volatility.