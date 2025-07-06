How Trump 2.0 has changed the rupee-dollar rate story, in charts

When crude prices go up, the rupee weakens because the higher cost of importing crude increases the demand for dollars. The rupee’s sensitivity to crude prices cannot be changed. However, India has managed to change its crude dependence in two ways. One, more diversified import sources have made us less dependent on one country or region. Historically, crude imports were dominated by West Asia and the Gulf region; now, Russia and the US are important suppliers. In addition, the government is said to be exploring geographies in Latin America and Africa to further de-risk the supply chain.