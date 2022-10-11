Rupee expected to depreciate: Moody’s Investors Service’s Guzman

Reopening dynamics, particularly as services sectors are regaining strength, are likely to offset the impact of tighter monetary policy, said Christian de Guzman
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The rupee is expected to continue to depreciate over the long run in the absence of a material structural shift in its external payments positions, said Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service in an emailed interview to Mint. The statement comes a day after the rupee touched an all-time low of 82.34 against the US dollar on Monday. India will remain the fastest growing economy among the G20 in the current year and the next with a growth of 7.6% in 2022-23, Guzman said. The reopening of services will help offset the negative impact of tightening monetary policy on private investment, he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The rupee is expected to continue to depreciate over the long run in the absence of a material structural shift in its external payments positions, said Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service in an emailed interview to Mint. The statement comes a day after the rupee touched an all-time low of 82.34 against the US dollar on Monday. India will remain the fastest growing economy among the G20 in the current year and the next with a growth of 7.6% in 2022-23, Guzman said. The reopening of services will help offset the negative impact of tightening monetary policy on private investment, he said.
Moody’s Investors Service recently lowered India’s economic growth forecast for India to 7.7% for calendar year 2022. What is the forecast for the financial year 2022-23 for India and for 2023-24?
Moody’s Investors Service recently lowered India’s economic growth forecast for India to 7.7% for calendar year 2022. What is the forecast for the financial year 2022-23 for India and for 2023-24?
Following the adjustments that we made to our global macro assumptions, we adjusted our forecasts for India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to 7.6% for 2022-23 and 6.3% for 2023-24 from 8.0% and 6.5%, respectively. We continue to see India as the fastest-growing economy in the G20 this year and next.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How do you perceive capital outflow risks for India this year? What impact will it have on the rupee?
We see rupee depreciation as being primarily driven by the negative terms of trade shock resulting from the higher global prices for imported commodities such as oil, rather than capital flow volatility, though the latter has exacerbated the former. Notwithstanding the daily ups-and-downs in the currency market, we expect the rupee to continue to depreciate over the long-run in the absence of a material structural shift in its external payments positions, such as a permanent reversion of the current account to a surplus position.
The report said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to remain hawkish this year. What impact do you see on private investment?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reopening dynamics, particularly as services sectors are regaining strength, are likely to offset the dampening impact of tighter monetary policy. Having emerged from the last few years of deleveraging, the private sector has already signalled a greater willingness to invest in the economy with non-food credit growth accelerating to double digits for the first time since 2019. Of course, any significant in slowing in inflation that improves real purchasing power of consumers and business, while also prompting the RBI to ease monetary policy, would further support private investment going forward.
How vulnerable is India to external shocks given that forex reserves have depleted to $545 billion?
Capital flow volatility has risen this year on account of shifts in global liquidity conditions as major global central banks tighten monetary policy, leading to a large fall in foreign currency reserves among other effects. However, we do not see imminent threats to the repayment of India’s external debt servicing obligations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is the inflation outlook? Global commodity prices have started easing, but a weakening rupee may add to inflationary pressure.
We have assumed that global commodity prices will ease in coming quarters, helping to lower inflation, narrow the trade deficit and ease pressure on the rupee. However, the lower prices for India’s imports in US dollar terms will not fall to the same extent in rupee terms given the large depreciation since the beginning of the year. We expect the weaker rupee to blunt disinflationary impact of lower global commodity prices, but not add to it.
What impact do you see on the government’s fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We do not expect a significant deviation from the gradual fiscal consolidation trend intended by the Union government. Revenue has remained relatively resilient, helping to offset some spending pressures on account measures to help the economy cope with higher inflation. Higher nominal GDP growth will help to stabilize the government’s fiscal and debt ratios.
What impact do you note on the outlook for sovereign rating for India?
The projected performance of India’s economy, fiscal position, and external accounts, as well as its financial sector, remains consistent with our current assessment of the sovereign’s creditworthiness at Baa3 with a stable outlook..
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Do you expect government borrowing and borrowing cost to increase this year? What impact do you estimate on the sovereign debt?
We expect interest rates to remain relatively high to reflect both tighter monetary policy and higher inflation. However, we do not expect this to significantly push up debt servicing requirements relative to revenue given the manageable refinancing requirements on the back of long weighted average to maturity of the Union government’s debt stock.