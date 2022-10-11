Rupee expected to depreciate: Moody’s Investors Service’s Guzman

NEW DELHI :The rupee is expected to continue to depreciate over the long run in the absence of a material structural shift in its external payments positions, said Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service in an emailed interview to Mint. The statement comes a day after the rupee touched an all-time low of 82.34 against the US dollar on Monday. India will remain the fastest growing economy among the G20 in the current year and the next with a growth of 7.6% in 2022-23, Guzman said. The reopening of services will help offset the negative impact of tightening monetary policy on private investment, he said.

