Rupee falls 22 paise to hit all-time low of 79.48 against US dollar
- However, forex traders said that the receding crude oil prices in the international market restricted the rupee's loss
The rupee depreciated by 22 paise to slump to a new record low of 79.48 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a strong greenback overseas and subdued domestic equities.
However, forex traders said that the receding crude oil prices in the international market restricted the rupee's loss.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 79.30 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.24 and a low of 79.49.
It finally settled at 79.48 (provisional), down 22 paise over its previous close of 79.26.
The rupee's previous record low was 79.38 against the US dollar recorded last week.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.56% to 107.60.
The rupee has weakened amid the selling pressure in the equities markets. Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell on Monday dragged by heavy selling pressure in IT and telecom stocks.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled by around 5% on disappointing Q1 results. The scrip was trading 4.39% down at ₹3121.40.
TCS, the country's largest IT firm, on Friday, witnessed a net profit of ₹9,478 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal as compared to ₹9,008 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last year, posting year-on-year growth of 5.21%.
The company's profit is sharply lower than the market's expectations. The company's revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to ₹52,758 crore for the quarter ended June 30.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.43% to $105.49 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they sold shares worth ₹109.31 crore, according to the exchange data.
Foreign investors have pulled out over ₹4,000 crore this month so far amid steady appreciation of the dollar and rising interest rates in the US.
However, the pace of selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) has been declining over the last few weeks.
A widening trade deficit has put pressure on the value of the Indian currency. As per data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry recently, India's trade deficit widened to $25.63 billion in June.
For the first quarter of the current fiscal, the trade deficit has widened to $70.25 billion.
The country's trade deficit has widened due to high imports. India's merchandise imports in April-June 2022-23 period stood at $187.02 billion, an increase of 47.31 per cent over $126.96 billion in April-June 2021-22.
In the first quarter of the current fiscal, India's merchandise export rose to $116.77 billion, recording an increase of 22.22% over $95.54 billion recorded in April -June 2021-22.
India's merchandise exports rose by 16.8% to $37.9 billion in June this year, while imports soared by 51.02% to $63.58 leading to a trade deficit of $25.63 billion during the month.
