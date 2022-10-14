Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.32 against US dollar

Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 82.32 against US dollar2 min read . 04:14 PM IST
On Thursday, the local currency had settled at 82.24 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to close at 82.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as a firm American currency and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, Indian rupee opened at 82.26 and finally settled at 82.32 against US dollar, a decline of 8 paise over its previous close.
During the day, rupee witnessed a high of 82.12 and a low of 82.43 against the greenback.
The RBI intervened heavily on Monday and Tuesday, traders said, and there was likely some sporadic intervention on the other days.
These interventions were not on spot basis, but on forward basis. The RBI sold dollars in spot and conducted buy/sell swaps to push the delivery of dollars to a future date.
The RBI's buy/sell swaps sent forward premiums plunging.
"Rupee weakened a bit against the dollar in the wake of a hotter-than-expected inflation number that was released on Thursday," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The US CPI was reported at 8.2 per cent against expectations of 8.3 per cent, whereas Core CPI was higher at 6.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.56 per cent to 112.99.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.75 per cent to USD 93.86 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 684.64 points or 1.20 per cent to end at 57,919.97, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 171.35 points or 1.01 per cent to 17,185.70.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,636.43 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.